CTU to start service to IGI Airport today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

To promote simple, efficacious and reliable public transport, the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) is going to start its HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning) bus service for the IGI Airport, New Delhi, from tomorrow.

“The fare from the ISBT-17, Chandigarh, to the IGI Airport will be Rs 485 per passenger,” said Pradhuman Singh, Director Transport, UT.

At present, the CTU has been providing the bus service for various destinations in the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, UP and Uttarakhand.

He said the proposed bus service would start from the ISBT-17 at 4.50 am, 6 am, 3 pm and 4 pm, and from the IGI Airport, New Delhi, at 11.50 am, 1 pm, 10 pm and 11 pm.

The CTU has earned a record revenue. There has been an increase of Rs 35.89 crore in the financial year 2022-23 compared to 2021-22. The revenue increased by Rs 8.93 crore in the financial year 2023-24 against 2022-23 collection despite the condemnation of 20 buses.

In a bid to curb the revenue loss, the UT Transport Department has intensified its efforts against travelling without ticket. From November 2022 to October 2023, the department had imposed a total fine of Rs 3.56 lakh in 1,597 cases of ticketless travel.

The CTU operates approximately 580 buses from various depots across the city, including 178 vehicles from depot number 1, 170 from depot number 2, 138 from depot number 3 and around 100 from depot number 4. All 80 electric buses with depot 3 are running on local and sub-urban routes. Similarly, long route buses are running from depot no. 1.

The UT Transport Department introduced an intelligent transport system at a cost of Rs 23 crore, equipping buses with CCTV cameras and GPS systems to track their movements. It also offers passengers features like real-time electronic displays at bus stops, providing information on routes and arrival times.