Chandigarh University video leak case: Accused withdraws bail plea

Mohali, September 30
An accused in the Chandigarh University video leak case, Rankaj Verma, withdrew his bail application today.
The four accused in the case, Army man Sanjeev Singh, a native of Samba, Jammu and Kashmir’ Sunny Mehta, Rankaj Verma and a girl student, are on a five-day police remand.
Meanwhile, hostel inmates said the construction of new structures in the common bathroom was going on.
The university is organising a two-day Global Education Summit-2022 on October 3 and 4 on its Gharuan campus. Vice chancellors of more than 50 universities in 27 countries will deliberate on the finer nuances of establishing a road map for academic collaborations in higher education for innovation and global sustainability.
