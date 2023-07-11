CU paddlers win bronze medal at Brazil meet

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 10

Divyansh Srivastava and Jash Amit Modi, both students of Chandigarh University, Gharuan, brought laurels to the country by winning a bronze medal each in the World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender held in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil).

Srivastava bagged the medal in the U-19 mixed doubles event, while Modi achieved the feat in the U-19 boys’ singles event.

Both paddlers will now represent the country in the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship in Doha from July 17 to 22. It will be a qualification event for the 2023 ITTF World Youth Championships to be held at Nova Garcia (Slovenia) from November 23 to December 3.

During WTT Youth Contender 2023, Srivastava (who was part of the mixed doubles team) won the qualifying against Sweden 3-0, followed a closely contested 3-2 win over the hosts Brazil in the pre-quarterfinals. Srivastava won the bronze medal by registering 3-0 win over Indian counterparts. In the third edition of the Khelo India University Games, Chandigarh University players bagged 16 medals. “This remarkable win by the students is a matter of great pride for the university,” said chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu.