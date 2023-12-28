CU rowers claim overall titles in national rowing championship

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 27

Gharuan’s Chandigarh University won the overall titles on the concluding day of the All-India Inter University Rowing Championships at the Sukhna Lake. The university won overall titles in both men’s and women’s categories. In the men’s event, the Mohali-based university scored 74 points to claim the top position, while Kurukshetra University claimed the second place with 44 points. The team from the University of Kerala finished third with 32 points. In the women’s championship, the rowers of Chandigarh University claimed 70 points to bag the title. Kurukshetra University finished second with 35 points, and the University of Kerala claimed the third position with 34 points. Hosts Panjab University claimed the fourth position in the men’s event with 27 points and secured the fifth spot in the women’s category with 18 points.

