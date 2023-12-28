CU rowers claim overall titles in national rowing championship

Chandigarh, December 27
Gharuan’s Chandigarh University won the overall titles on the concluding day of the All-India Inter University Rowing Championships at the Sukhna Lake. The university won overall titles in both men’s and women’s categories. In the men’s event, the Mohali-based university scored 74 points to claim the top position, while Kurukshetra University claimed the second place with 44 points. The team from the University of Kerala finished third with 32 points. In the women’s championship, the rowers of Chandigarh University claimed 70 points to bag the title. Kurukshetra University finished second with 35 points, and the University of Kerala claimed the third position with 34 points. Hosts Panjab University claimed the fourth position in the men’s event with 27 points and secured the fifth spot in the women’s category with 18 points.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi
Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport show pa...
Police authorities in Canada to make arrests in Hardeep Nijjar killing case soon: Report
The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...
Popular Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies at 71
Had been unwell for quite some time
With Sensex at 72,360 and Nifty at 21,745, equity benchmark indices reach all-time highs
Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, Bajaj F...
Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan
The second Test between the World Test Championship winners ...