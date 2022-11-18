Chandigarh University 'video leak' case: Mohali police drop charges against two

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 17

The Mohali police have dropped charges against two of the four suspects in the infamous Chandigarh University “video leak” case.

The university girl and Sanjeev Singh, an Army man, have been charged for sexual harassment, voyeurism and stalking. The police dropped charges against Sunny Mehta, a resident of Rohru in Shimla district, and Rankaj Verma, a resident of Kathar village in Shimla.

Rankaj was released on bail by court on October 9. The court had observed that the fact that had come to light was that the girl student, who was apprehended for allegedly making objectionable videos, was receiving the calls from a mobile number, which had a display picture of Rankaj. The mobile was being used by other accused.

Sunny Mehta was granted bail after the court observed that neither the accused had published or transmitted or caused to be published or transmitted any material in any electronic form containing any sexual explicit material nor there was any connection or relation of the applicant with the girl for over a year and a half. “Therefore, no offence under Section 67 (A) of the Information technology Act is made out against the applicant/ accused,” the court had observed.

The police have now charged the CU girl student and Sanjeev Singh under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-C (voyeurism - habitually seeks sexual stimulation by visual means) and 354-D (stalking - offence of sextortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (insult the modesty of a woman) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the IT Act.

