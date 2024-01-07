CU win overall boxing title

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 6

The boxers of Gharuan’s Chandigarh University (CU) won the overall trophy in the All India Inter University Boxing Championship.

The men’s team of the host university won the overall championship with 62 points and eight medals, including six gold medals, one silver and a bronze. Panjab University claimed the second position with 30 points and five medals, followed by Kurukshetra University in the third spot with 20 points and two medals.

CU boxer Vishesh won the 48-51kg gold by defeating Ashish of Panjab University (PU), and Vikash won the top podium position by defeating Rohit Chamoli of Lovely Professional University in the 51-54kg category. Deepak claimed the top honour in the 54-57kg category by defeating Ashish Kumar of Himachal Pradesh University, and Harsh won the 57-60kg gold by defeating Mitesh Deshwal of Maharshi Dayanand University. Pravesh Kumar won the 71-75kg final by overpowering Akshay of Panjab University, and Nitin emerged as the winner of the 86-92kg category against Jagvinder. Deepak claimed the silver medal in the 60-63kg category after he lost to Pankaj of Kurukshetra University in the final. Sagar won the 67-71kg bronze medal. Notably, a total of 208 pugilists from as many as 100 universities had participated in the championship.

