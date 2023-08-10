Cub of tigress 'Gauri' dies at Chhatbir zoo

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 9

Chhatbir zoo Field Director Kalpana K. informed that one of the two surviving cubs of tigress ‘Gauri’ died in neonatal care unit of veterinary hospital in the zoo, despite best efforts of the veterinary team for more than eight hours.

The Field Director said the cub, which was three days old, was observed to have been gradually rejected by the mother on August 6. The cub was separated from mother as per protocol and taken to the neonatal care unit. Despite efforts of the veterinary team for over eight hours, it died the next day. The mother is exhibiting normal behaviour with the other cub.

The zoo team is monitoring the behaviour of the mother and the cub 24X7.

#Mohali