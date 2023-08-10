Cub of tigress 'Gauri' dies at Chhatbir zoo

Mohali, August 9
Chhatbir zoo Field Director Kalpana K. informed that one of the two surviving cubs of tigress ‘Gauri’ died in neonatal care unit of veterinary hospital in the zoo, despite best efforts of the veterinary team for more than eight hours.
The Field Director said the cub, which was three days old, was observed to have been gradually rejected by the mother on August 6. The cub was separated from mother as per protocol and taken to the neonatal care unit. Despite efforts of the veterinary team for over eight hours, it died the next day. The mother is exhibiting normal behaviour with the other cub.
The zoo team is monitoring the behaviour of the mother and the cub 24X7.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India has zero-tolerance policy against corruption: PM Modi at G-20 meeting
Says highest impact of corruption is borne by poor, marginal...
Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later
Later, vehicular movement is restored for light vehicles aft...
13 injured as HRTC bus falls down road as it caves in at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh
The bus was on its way from Sundernagar to Shimla when the a...
AAP leader Raghav Chadha changes X bio to ‘Suspended Member of Parliament’
Says was suspended for asking tough questions that left the ...