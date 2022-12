Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 30

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today attended a function to mark the golden jubilee of the Society for the Care of the Blind, Sector 26.

Purohit inaugurated the event with the lamp-lighting ceremony at Tagore Theatre. This was followed by a cultural bonanza by students with special needs who performed folk songs and dances. The Administrator congratulated the society for completing 50 years in education and rehabilitation of visually impaired children.