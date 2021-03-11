Cultural bonanza on I-Day eve

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

A cultural bonanza was organised on the eve of Independence Day at Tagore Theatre here today.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal, who was the chief guest on the occasion, lauded the commendable efforts of students and congratulated people for celebrating “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” to mark 75 years of Independence.

The cultural programme began with the Durga Stuti presented by students of Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 20-B, which was followed by a medley by the Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities (GRIID), Sector 31, the Institute for Blind, Sector 26, and Snehalaya, Sector 39.

A group song was presented by students of Strawberry Fields High School, Sector 26, and a classical dance (Ganga) performance came from students of Delhi Public School. The GMSSS-35 engrossed the audience with their mime performance whereas a medley of patriotic songs was presented by Moti Ram Arya School, Sector 27, and a group dance on women empowerment by the GGMSSS-18. Bhangra performance was showcased by the GMSSS, Sector 15.

Deputy Commissioner Vinay Partap Singh, Education Secretary Hargunjit Kaur, Director School Education HPS Brar and other senior officials of the Chandigarh Administration were present on the occasion.