Cultural events, contests mark Day 2 of Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 18

Cultural events, performances and competitions marked the Day 2 of the three-day Rose Festival at Rose Garden, Sector 16, here today. Punjabi and Bengali musical shows enthralled the audience.

Schoolchildren perform during the Rose Festival in Chandigarh.

The day began with a Yoga session at the main stage, followed by Rose Prince, Rose Princess and photography competitions.

Senior citizens dance during a competition at the Rose Festival.

The main attraction of the day was Mr and Mrs Rose competition. Artistes from city schools and colleges and other parts of the country presented cultural programmes.

Traditional folk dance of Punjab (bhangra), ‘nagada’ and traditional folk dance of Rajasthan (ghoomar) were also presented. Light and sound show also attracted a lot of visitors.

Punjabi singer Maninder Buttar performs at Leisure Valley.

UT Adviser Dharam Pal will distribute prizes among the winners of various competitions at 3 pm tomorrow.

Visitors enjoy a presentation by folk artistes at the festival.

Results of Rose Prince & Rose Princess contest

Rose Prince (1 to 1.5 years)

Winner Udayveer Singh

Runners-up Mehransh

People watch with bated breath as a minor girl walks the rope.

Rose Prince (1.5 to 2 years)

Winner Degvir Singh

Runners-up Anhad Singh

Rose Prince (2 to 3 years)

Winner Keshav Singla

Runners-up Prabhnoor Singh

Rose Princess (1 to 1.5 years)

Winner Tavcharnan Kaur

Runners-up Annaya Gambhir

Rose Princess (1.5 to 2 years)

Winner Innayat Verma

Runners-up Dharika

Rose Princess (2 to 3 years)

Winner Inyat Kaur

Runners-up Mehranat Kaur

Girls amid roses pose for a photograph

Rose King and Rose Queen

(senior citizen) competition

Rose King Dr Pirthi Sharma

Rose Queen Karuna Sharma

Best couple Col Vidosh Kumar Sabharwal and Rashmi Sabharwal

Barricades put up at the entrance to Jan Marg near the cricket ground to regulate traffic.

Photography competition

Professional Category

1st Ashok Kumar

2nd Vaani Garg

3rd Harvinder Singh

Amateur category

1st Rhythm Singh

2nd Kamaljit

3rd Tejasdeep Singh

Mr Rose & Miss Rose Competition

Mr Rose

Winner Jashanpreet Singh

Runners-up Jappanjot Singh

Miss Rose

Winner Kanwar Gulati

Runners-up Tamisha Bhardwaj

Today’s events