Cultural events, contests mark Day 2 of Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, February 18
Cultural events, performances and competitions marked the Day 2 of the three-day Rose Festival at Rose Garden, Sector 16, here today. Punjabi and Bengali musical shows enthralled the audience.
The day began with a Yoga session at the main stage, followed by Rose Prince, Rose Princess and photography competitions.
The main attraction of the day was Mr and Mrs Rose competition. Artistes from city schools and colleges and other parts of the country presented cultural programmes.
Traditional folk dance of Punjab (bhangra), ‘nagada’ and traditional folk dance of Rajasthan (ghoomar) were also presented. Light and sound show also attracted a lot of visitors.
UT Adviser Dharam Pal will distribute prizes among the winners of various competitions at 3 pm tomorrow.
Results of Rose Prince & Rose Princess contest
Rose Prince (1 to 1.5 years)
Winner Udayveer Singh
Runners-up Mehransh
Rose Prince (1.5 to 2 years)
Winner Degvir Singh
Runners-up Anhad Singh
Rose Prince (2 to 3 years)
Winner Keshav Singla
Runners-up Prabhnoor Singh
Rose Princess (1 to 1.5 years)
Winner Tavcharnan Kaur
Runners-up Annaya Gambhir
Rose Princess (1.5 to 2 years)
Winner Innayat Verma
Runners-up Dharika
Rose Princess (2 to 3 years)
Winner Inyat Kaur
Runners-up Mehranat Kaur
Rose King and Rose Queen
(senior citizen) competition
Rose King Dr Pirthi Sharma
Rose Queen Karuna Sharma
Best couple Col Vidosh Kumar Sabharwal and Rashmi Sabharwal
Photography competition
Professional Category
1st Ashok Kumar
2nd Vaani Garg
3rd Harvinder Singh
Amateur category
1st Rhythm Singh
2nd Kamaljit
3rd Tejasdeep Singh
Mr Rose & Miss Rose Competition
Mr Rose
Winner Jashanpreet Singh
Runners-up Jappanjot Singh
Miss Rose
Winner Kanwar Gulati
Runners-up Tamisha Bhardwaj
Today’s events
- 9 am to 10 am: Yoga & meditation session at main stage
- 10 am: Morning Raga, classical performance by Swar Ragini Maestro Pt. Subhash Ghosh
- 11.30 am: Antakshari competition
- 3 pm: Closing ceremony & prize distribution
- 4 pm: Magic show by renowned magician
- 5 pm: Kalbelia, Ghoomar Fag and Dhamal dance performances
- 6 pm: Traditional folk dance ‘Devrath’ and bhangra
- 7 pm: Light & sound show
- Late evening: Performance by singer Adnan Sami at Leisure Valley, Sector 10
