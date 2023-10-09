Cultural events mark Day 2 of PU Zonal Youth Festival

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 8

The second day of the Panjab University Zonal Youth Festival at Mehr Chand Mahajan DAV College for Women in Sector 36 saw an eclectic blend of instrumental music, heritage art and craft, and creative writing.

A cultural performance underway at MCM DAV College.

The chief guest at the morning session was Prof Sanjay Kaushik, Dean, College Development Council, PU. Prof YP Verma, Registrar, PU, was the chief guest at the afternoon session with Dr Nemi Chand Golia, State Liaison Officer, NSS, as the guest of honour.

Sanjay Tandon, president, UTCA, and Priya Tandon, vice-president, Competent Foundation, were the chief guests at the evening session.

The winners were: Group bhajan: PGGCG, Sector 11; solo bhajan: Vartha, PGGCG, Sector 11; geet (light vocal): Government Home Science College, Sector 10; ghazal (light vocal), PGGCG, Sector 42; folk song (light vocal): PGGCG, Sector 11; group song (Indian): PGGCG, Sector 11; solo song (Indian): Ritika Sharma, PGGCG, Sector 11; photography: PGGCG, Sector 11; poster making: Mehak Saini, PGGCG, Sector 11; and rangoli: Dilpreet Kaur Dhatt, MCM DAV, Sector 36.

#Panjab University Chandigarh