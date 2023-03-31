Cultural feast for G20 delegates at Sukhna

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 30

While the day of G20 Agriculture Working Group Meeting delegates was filled with back-to-back seminars and conferences, the City Beautiful offered an evening full of fun and frolic for the guests.

After their day-long engagements, the delegates headed to the Lake Club for a garden party on the banks of the Sukhna. UT Adviser Dharam Pal and senior officials of Chandigarh Police welcomed the delegates upon their arrival. Manoj Ahuja, Secretary Agriculture, Government of India, was also present.

The administration had organised a special G20-themed light and sound show. Policemen hopped on to the pedal boats bearing flags of the G20 member and invitee nations, and presented a boat show formation to entertain the delegates.

Cultural performances by folk artistes were presented as delegates tapped to the beats of the ‘dhol’ amid bhangra and giddha performances on stage. Many delegates got into the groove and shook a leg. Other dance and music forms from across the nation were also presented.

The main attraction remained a counter where city resident Sukhwinder Singh tied turbans to the delegates. The delegates also relished local cuisine such as saag murgh, tawa keema kaleji, makki di roti and sarson da saag besides continental delicacies.