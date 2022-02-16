Curbs eased for hearing of cases

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 15

The District and Sessions Judge, Chandigarh, has allowed judicial officers to conduct hearing of all categories of cases through the physical/virtual mode of appearance as the court deems fit while keeping in consideration various orders/directions with regard to Covid.

The court functioning had been restricted in the first week of January after a surge in Covid-19 cases and only urgent matters were allowed.

Giving more relaxations, the Judge issued the order today. The order stated that the decision had been taken after an assessment of the prevailing situation and lifting of restrictions by the UT Administration.

The Judge said only fully vaccinated adults would be permitted to enter the court premises and would have to follow the Covid protocol.