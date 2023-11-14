Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 13

Administration’s restrictions on the bursting of crackers went for a toss as fireworks continued before and after the two-hour window on Diwali.

Poor enforcement of Admn orders Fireworks continued in the city before and after Diwali as there was no enforcement of the ban orders. Intermittent bursting of crackers was heard on Monday evening too.

Even today and before Diwali, crackers were burst in the city with impunity. The UT police failed to enforce the directions on restricted fireworks as crackers continued to be burst in parts of the city beyond the permissible limit.

As per the orders, only green firecrackers were allowed to be burst between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali. However, fireworks started in the evening yesterday and continued beyond 10 pm. The loud noise of crackers was heard till midnight. In the absence of any check, violations continued on Diwali and a day before and after.

As per the orders issued by District Magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh, only green crackers certified by CSIR-NEERI were allowed to be burst during the two-hour window. Though the sale and use of joined firecrackers (laris) of any kind was banned, many residents were seen bursting the same. It was also being sold openly at the sites allocated by the UT Administration.

