Curriculum takes toll on physiotherapy students

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, November 24

In a study conducted by the PGI here, a stark reality of the psychological challenges faced by physiotherapy students has come to light.

The study, titled “Psychiatric morbidity, suicidal ideation and associated factors in physiotherapy students”, encompassing 213 physiotherapy students across India, reveals that a staggering 25.4% were diagnosed with anxiety disorders and 31.5% exhibited symptoms of depressive disorders. These findings underscore the psychological toll exacted by the demanding nature of the physiotherapy curriculum.

Strikingly, 13.1% participants reported they were experiencing suicidal ideation, which highlights the magnitude of the mental health struggles faced by these aspiring physiotherapists. The research delves into associated factors, exploring the interplay between psychological disorders, suicidal thoughts, Internet addiction and substance use. Demographic insights reveal that the majority of participants were women (63.4%), hailing from nuclear families (74.2%) and enjoying an upper socioeconomic status (73.7%). Younger individuals and women reported higher levels of anxiety and depressive symptoms, emphasising the vulnerability of these demographics.

The study uncovers that 14.1% of physiotherapy students were diagnosed with Internet addiction and 11.3% reported they used substances. Notably, substance use was found to be more prevalent among men, highlighting gender-specific challenges in coping with mechanisms. In this study, 62.9 per cent students reported a moderate to high-level stress. The reason behind stress as pointed out is professional education of physiotherapists in India is similar to that of students from medicine and dentistry backgrounds, with a demanding physical and academic component from challenging lectures to intense clinical training.

The undergraduate course of physiotherapy is highly demanding, which involves time demands, amount of material to be learned, uncertainty about expectations, lack of skills and personal factors like relationships with family/partner and physical and psychological health, which could contribute to psychological morbidity.

As the findings paint a vivid picture of the psychological hurdles faced by physiotherapy students, experts are calling for urgent intervention and heightened awareness. The study suggests that the demanding nature of the physiotherapy course, coupled with personal factors, contributes to the psychological morbidity experienced by these students.

Mental health struggles

