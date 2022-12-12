Curtains down on 35th Chrysanthemum Show

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

The three-day Chrysanthemum Show concluded today. A large number of visitors visited the Terraced Garden, Sector 33, venue for the show on its last day.

Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, distributed prizes and certificates to the winners of flower contests in the presence of Anindita Mitra, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation.

Students perform bhangra on the concluding day of the show.

People were seen taking selfies with blooming chrysanthemums arranged beautifully, gathering information about the new initiatives of the MC, participating in the Swachhata quiz and enjoying shopping at stalls set up by self-help groups.

At the food stalls, many visitors enjoyed mouth-watering cuisines such as “bhel puri”, “litti choka”, “daal bhati churma” of Rajasthan, Kashmiri “kahwa” and tea made on a “tandoori kulhad”. The food corner was set up at the show for the first time.

Children enjoyed free games in Kids Zone besides learning clay-pot making and painting etc. The most attractive game in the zone was “Swachhata Ki Saanp Sidhi”, which was not only played by children but also adults.

It was a “zero waste” event organised by the corporation.

Youngsters during a live show by Rudraksh Band in the evening. Various cultural performances were made by renowned artists from Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir.