Curtains down on Chandigarh Carnival

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 4

Bollywood singer Shaan enthralled visitors on the concluding day of Chandigarh Carnival at Leisure Valley in Sector 10 here today.

Many people in the audience started dancing as he belted out some of his popular numbers, including ‘Main hoon don’, ‘Om shanti om’, ‘Kuch to hua hai’, ‘Bum bum boley’, ‘Main aisa kyun hu’ and ‘Subah ho gyi mamu’.

Bollywood singer Shaan performs at Chandigarh Carnival on Sunday. Tribune photo: Vicky

The three-day carnival saw nearly 2 lakh visitors. The carnival showcased engaging street plays by seasoned artistes of the NZCC, a craft exhibition, 3D installations and live painting sessions. Visitors savoured delicacies of different regions at the food stalls and took an adventurous trip at the amusement park. A vintage car exhibition also saw a huge footfall.

Artistes from North India performed at cultural programmes organised at the Sector 42 lake.