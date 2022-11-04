Curtains down on PU youth fest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 3

The three-day Punjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival, organised at DAV College, Sector 10, concluded today.

The event witnessed participation of more than 2,000 students from 15 colleges of the region, who displayed their artistic, cultural and literary talents.

On the final day of the fest, the PU Campus team won the giddha competition. A total of eight teams had participated in the event. The Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 11, claimed the second position and DAV College settled for the third spot.

Principal Pawan Sharma congratulated the winners.