Curtains on PU zonal youth fest: Sector 32 college bags overall trophy

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 14

The PU Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival concluded at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College in Sector 26 (SGGSC-26) here today. The GGD SD College, Sector 32, won the overall trophy and the Sector 26 college bagged the second position followed by DAV College, Sector 10.

Principal Navjot Kaur extended a warm welcome to the chief guest, Prof Karamjeet Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University, Patiala. He released the college annual magazine, Agammi Jyot. SSP Kanwardeep Kaur was the chief guest at the morning session.

Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 46, was the winner in the ladies traditional & ritualistic songs of Punjab category, while the PU won in instrumental music (Indian), non-percussion orchestra (Indian) and elocution events. The winner of the percussion orchestra (Indian) and knitting events was the SGGSC-26. GGD SD College was adjudged victorious in embroidery (Phulkari), bhangra, heritage quiz and crochet work events. Post Graduate Government College, Sector 11, won the Pakhi designing contest while DAV College in Sector 10 was declared the winner in mehndi designing and debate competitions.