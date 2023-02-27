Curtains on two-day literary fest

Chandigarh, February 26
Javed Akhtar, Usha Uthup, Irshad Kamil, Laxmi Dhaul, Khushwant Singh, Dr Nilima Chitgopekar, Sudeep Sen, Sumit Samos, Amy Singh, Richa Lakhera, Dr Jhilam Chattaraj, Bir Singh, Neelesh Kulkarni, Nikharika Bhuwania, Dr. Gurpartap Khairah, Nirupama Dutt, Balpreet, and Dr Aman S Maharaj marked their presence on the concluding day of the two-day “Chitkara Lit Fest – A Celebration of Literature and Ideas” today.
“We’ve seen the greatest accomplishments arising out of literature and words that have gone to change the world for the better,” said Akhtar.
