Cut fee of small flats to Rs 800, says Pawan Kumar Bansal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 5

Former MP Pawan Kumar Bansal has urged the Chandigarh Administration to reduce the monthly licence fee of Rs 3,000 being charged from the post-2014 allottees of small flats to Rs 800 as being charged from pre-2014 allottees, as provided in the Small Flats Scheme implemented in 2006.

Make these affordable The objective of the scheme is to make UT a slum-free city by rehabilitating inhabitants of 18 colonies and providing them affordable housing. Pawan Kumar Bansal, former MP

In a press release, the Congress leader said he recently wrote a letter to this effect to UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, telling him that the objective of the 2006 scheme was to make Chandigarh a slum-free city by constructing 25,000 small flats each having an area of 267 sq ft to rehabilitate the inhabitants of 18 unplanned colonies where people lived in unhygienic and miserable conditions.

He said the basic feature of the scheme was that the proposed flats were to be allotted on the basis of a monthly fee of Rs 800 to be paid over a period of 20 years, after which the flats were proposed to be permanently handed over to the allottees.

