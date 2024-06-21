Cutoff out: 800 PEC seats up for grabs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 20

As many as 800 seats at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) were allotted through the cutoff issued by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) in engineering and design courses for the 2024-25 session. JoSAA, established by the Ministry of Education, manages seat allocation for 121 institutions across the country, including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, and other government-funded technical institutes.

As per the PEC allotment, there are 30 seats each in aerospace engineering, computer science engineering (AI), electronics engineering (VLSI design and technology), and mathematics and computation. In addition, there are 120 seats each in civil engineering, computer science and engineering, electrical engineering, electronics engineering, and mechanical engineering. While there are 40 seats for production and industrial engineering, besides 60 seats each in metallurgical and materials engineering and computer science engineering (data science), the closing rank marks the cutoff rank for a candidate to be able to apply to their respective course.

Last year, the opening rank for the BTech Computer Science (outside state) was 3,066, followed by the last 12,868. However, this year, the opening rank witnessed a jump to 6,274, whereas the closing rank has been recorded at 10,498. Started in the 2023–24 session, the AI course had the lowest closing rank at 9,240 for students from outside the city, while this year, it was 10,498.

Last year, three new courses were introduced, including BTech in Electronics Engineering (Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) Design and Technology), BDesign, and BTech in Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence), with 30 seats each. These courses also witnessed tough competition among students.

