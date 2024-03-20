cVIGIL app for fair General Election, says Mohali DEO

Mohali, March 19
District Electoral Officer Aashika Jain said on Tuesday that the cVIGIL mobile application, launched by the Election Commission of India (ECI), was used for the first time in the 2019 General Elections, adding that it was one of the best ways to ensure electoral participation among tech-savvy youth, besides simplifying poll-related complaints and bringing its functioning in tune with the changing times. She said the application provides evidence-based proof of the model code of conduct and expenditure violation with live photo and auto location data.
Jain said any citizen may lodge a complaint through an application, which would then be investigated by flying squads, adding that action in those cases would be taken by Assistant Returning Officers. She said, “As soon as the complaints are lodged, action will be initiated on the complaint, and it will be resolved within 100 minutes.”
Jain also said complainants may file complaints anonymously, adding that violations of the model code of conduct may also be reported on a toll-free number (1950) or email ([email protected]).
