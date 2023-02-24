CVO, panel want PU JE booked

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, February 23

In a first of action against corruption, the Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), Panjab University, and a committee formed under the chairmanship of Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India, recommended taking action and lodging of an FIR against a junior engineer (JE) of the university for allegedly taking bribe while promising a job through an outsourcing agency.

The matter, which rocked the campus, is alleged to be one of those happened right under the nose of former Vice-Chancellor Prof Raj Kumar, who was accused of taking no action against the allegations of corruption.

“The committee unanimously agrees with the observations and findings of the CVO. Since it is a report in a case of bribe and also on the complaints forwarded by the Superintendent, Vigilance, Chandigarh Administration, it may be sent to the Chandigarh Police for taking necessary action, including lodging of an FIR. The committee feels that in fact, the ring seems to be wider and hence further investigation by the police is necessary to nab all culprits. A strict action should also be taken against the contractor, M/s Jai Maa Enterprises, for not cooperating with the CVO during the inquiry,” read the report.

The complaint

On August 24 last year, Roshan Lal, helper (multi-tasking staff), filed a complaint with the Executive Engineer-I, PU Construction Office, alleging that a JE Civil (name withheld) demanded a bribe of Rs 35,000 for hiring him at the office and that he had already paid Rs 20,000 for it. The JE threatened to sack him in case he did not pay the remaining amount of bribe. The president and general secretary of the PU Field Workers’ Union filed a joint complaint with the Executive Engineer about the JE’s mistreatment with labourers.

What complainant told CVO

“I was working independently at the Girls Hostel No. 9, Sector 25, and the JE demanded Rs 35,000 for getting me a job in the university. I had given Rs 10,000 to the JE before joining and Rs 5,000 after five months of joining. I had given Rs 3,000 to a stationary shop owner at Sector 14 on the JE’s directions. He asked me to do work in house number 18/F and said he would give money in lieu of that. That house belongs to a manager, PU Press. The total labour cost was Rs 2,000, but I was not paid for it. The JE said he would adjust the amount.”

What JE stated

“I appeared before the CVO on November 21 last year. I confirm that the voice in the audio clip is mine. The person (name withheld) in the audio was a jobseeker. The said audio clip is telephonic conversation held at a time when I was working at a private firm, and not in the PU. The person (to whom I am speaking) is not working in the PU. The audio clip is not a complete conversation and it doesn’t refer to any Panjab University activity.”

When contacted, the JE said, “I have not accepted the allegation, as the matter is still under investigation. I don’t want to comment anything on the audio clip. The person in the audio and the one who filed a complaint are two different persons. I have not done anything wrong. I have been not given any fact-finding report.”

Audio I

JE: Your job’s done; post is vacant

Other person: Okay

JE: Keep it (money) ready

Other person: I will

JE: Will get you a job within 2-4 days

Audio II

JE: Make sure you have it (money) ready

Other person: I will

JE: They won’t entertain you if you ask for 5-10 days

Other person: Okay

JE: That’s how they operate. You may confirm salary with Kalu

Other person: Yes

JE: I’ll call you up. I learnt someone has left job, your way is clear

JE: Be ready, don’t need no for an answer now