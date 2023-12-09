 Cyber cons dupe woman of Rs 4.95 lakh : The Tribune India

in brief

Cyber cons dupe woman of Rs 4.95 lakh

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A woman was allegedly defrauded of Rs 4.95 lakh by cybercriminals. The complainant, a resident of Sector 36, alleged some unidentified person(s) made multiple transactions using her credit card. A case has been registered at Cyber Crime police station. TNS

Banker booked for Rs 5L fraud

Chandigarh: A bank official has been booked for cheating. Complainant Parminder Singh, vigilance officer of Small Finance Bank, alleged Manpreet Singh, customer relationship officer, had collected EMIs amounting to Rs 5.02 lakh from 85 customers, but didn’t deposit the money with the bank. A case been registered at Sector 34 police station. TNS

One killed, 2 hurt in mishap

Panchkula: A biker died while two other youths, who were riding pillion, sustained injuries when the vehicle and a truck collided near Ramgarh here on Friday. The truck driver sped away after the mishap. Chandimandir SHO Lalit said the identity of the deceased was not ascertained yet. TNS

Motorcyclist dies in hit-&-run

Mohali: A biker died in an accident with another motorcycle at the Chhat light point on the night of December 6. The victim, Jarnail Singh of Panchkula, was taken to the Dera Bassi hospital where doctors declared him dead.

#cyber crime


Cities

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Dense fog engulfs parts of Amritsar district, affects visibility

Woman who was run over by vehicle succumbs, 3 booked

Encouraging entrepreneurship essential for women empowerment: Jimmy Shergill

3 SHOs among 13 cops transferred

High Court vacates interim bail of AIT ex-law officer Gautam Majithia

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

AIIMS nursing staff on strike over promotion, holidays

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside appointment of UILS director, seeks conformity to rules

From 1,596 to 412, dengue cases in Chandigarh lowest in 3 years

Maid mauled by pitbulls on Day 1 at work in Kharar

Untag Lawrence Bishnoi as DAV alumnus: College to Google

Chandigarh Administration hosts delegation’s meeting on preservation of Capitol Complex

Delhi’s population projected to rise to 2.65 crore by 2036, says report

Delhi’s population projected to rise to 2.65 crore by 2036, says report

Day after Delhi LG recalls files, Kailash Gahlot loses Law portfolio, Atishi given charge

2 shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested for firing outside Delhi house of Punjab ex-MLA

New firm to take over Gurugram Metro expansion: Chief Secy

L-G recalls files related to courts, justice delivery from Delhi Govt

Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Jalandhar: Crackdown on open liquor consumption at PPR Market

Two brothers among three killed in road accident near Panam village

No end to stray dog menace in Phagwara

Staff crunch hits Armed Forces Flag Day events across Punjab

Smuggler held with 2 kg of heroin

People asked to remain indoors after leopard spotted on CCTV cameras in Ludhiana's residential colony

People asked to remain indoors after leopard captured on CCTV cameras in Ludhiana's residential colony

City tops state in crime by juveniles, reveals NCRB

2 jailed for smuggling poppy husk in trucks, told to pay fine

Vigilance Bureau nabs civic body nambardar for demanding bribe

Chrysanthemum Show ends on a rosy note

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

Effectively pursue cases in court, Patiala DC directs cops

TRAI holds consumer outreach programme in Patiala

School holds cleanliness drive in Patiala

Tributes paid to founder of medical college

Amar Deep Singh Dharni elected president of Fatehgarh Sahib District Bar Association