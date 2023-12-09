Cyber cons dupe woman of Rs 4.95 lakh

Chandigarh: A woman was allegedly defrauded of Rs 4.95 lakh by cybercriminals. The complainant, a resident of Sector 36, alleged some unidentified person(s) made multiple transactions using her credit card. A case has been registered at Cyber Crime police station. TNS
Banker booked for Rs 5L fraud
Chandigarh: A bank official has been booked for cheating. Complainant Parminder Singh, vigilance officer of Small Finance Bank, alleged Manpreet Singh, customer relationship officer, had collected EMIs amounting to Rs 5.02 lakh from 85 customers, but didn’t deposit the money with the bank. A case been registered at Sector 34 police station. TNS
One killed, 2 hurt in mishap
Panchkula: A biker died while two other youths, who were riding pillion, sustained injuries when the vehicle and a truck collided near Ramgarh here on Friday. The truck driver sped away after the mishap. Chandimandir SHO Lalit said the identity of the deceased was not ascertained yet. TNS
Motorcyclist dies in hit-&-run
Mohali: A biker died in an accident with another motorcycle at the Chhat light point on the night of December 6. The victim, Jarnail Singh of Panchkula, was taken to the Dera Bassi hospital where doctors declared him dead.
