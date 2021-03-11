Cyber crime: Experts dwell on legal issues

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Chandigarh Police has been appointed the nodal agency for the Joint Cyber Crime Coordination Team under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre scheme for collaboration and coordination among the states in sharing modus operandi and details of financial cyber crime fraudsters.

The team has been constituted for the northern region comprising Punjab, Haryana, HP, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the UT of Ladakh. A members conference was held at Sector 10, Chandigarh, which was inaugurated by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit. The senior officials of the UT Administration, police, RBI, Internet service providers and ED/Interpol attended the conference.

The meet focused on various hotspots such as Jamtara, Mewat, Delhi, NCR and West Bengal. The public prosecutors and cyber law experts gave insights into legal issues pertaining to cyber crime.

#banwarilal purohit #cyber crime