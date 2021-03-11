Cyber crime: Experts dwell on legal issues

Chandigarh, May 2
Chandigarh Police has been appointed the nodal agency for the Joint Cyber Crime Coordination Team under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre scheme for collaboration and coordination among the states in sharing modus operandi and details of financial cyber crime fraudsters.
The team has been constituted for the northern region comprising Punjab, Haryana, HP, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the UT of Ladakh. A members conference was held at Sector 10, Chandigarh, which was inaugurated by Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit. The senior officials of the UT Administration, police, RBI, Internet service providers and ED/Interpol attended the conference.
The meet focused on various hotspots such as Jamtara, Mewat, Delhi, NCR and West Bengal. The public prosecutors and cyber law experts gave insights into legal issues pertaining to cyber crime.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 cops injured in stone-pelting hours before Eid celebration in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
Internet services have been suspended in Jodhpur
On Eid, Punjab announces major push for development of Malerkotla
Says the money of which Punjab has been robbed will be recov...
Every child in India will be safe, educated by 2047: Kailash Satyarthi
In an interview, Satyarthi says social and political will is...
Viral video of Rahul Gandhi ‘partying’ in Kathmandu triggers war of words between Congress, BJP leaders
Congress says Rahul was in Nepal on a private visit to atten...
PM Narendra Modi leaves for Denmark after concluding his Germany trip
Modi, who arrived in Berlin on Monday morning, holds bilater...