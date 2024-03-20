Cyber Fraud: Elderly man duped of Rs 2.28 crore in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 19

A 72-year-old resident of Chandimandir has been duped of Rs 2.28 crore on the pretext of investing money in stock market.

Col Tejinder Singh said he received a message on his phone in January after which he joined an online WhatsApp group that was run in the name of stock investments.

A man, who identified himself as Ajay, asked him to download a mobile application. Later, with the guidance of the Ajay, Colonel Singh transferred Rs 5 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 98,730 in the former’s account in a bid to purchase 12,400 shares of a particular company.

Colonel Singh went on to invest Rs 40 lakh, Rs 25 lakh from separate bank accounts for the purchase of stocks of another company.

In his complaint to the police, he said he kept on transferring money, including Rs 65.47 lakh and Rs 40.47 lakh in two transactions, into the bank accounts of the fraudsters till March. In the meantime, he was contacted by a woman who used to explain to him the returns he had got on his investment.

He got to know about the fraud when Ajay asked him to pay Rs 60 lakh to collect Rs 7.86 crore that he had made from his investments.

He lodged a complaint with the police. The police have registered a case at the cybercrime police station under Sections 406, 420 and 120-B of the IPC.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#cyber crime #Panchkula #WhatsApp