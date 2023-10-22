Cyber fraudster held from Delhi

Chandigarh: A team of the Cybercrime Cell of the UT police has arrested Lalit, a resident of New Delhi, for perpetrating an online fraud. Parmod Kumar had reported that he was allegedly tricked into transferring Rs 2,27,000 in some account, followed by another transaction of Rs 3 lakh from his wife’s account, by the suspect. Later in November 2022, he again deposited Rs 2 lakh as told by the suspect. The police conducted a raid in Delhi and arrested Lalit. Further investigation into the case is going on.
Sahil, Khushbu best athletes
Mohali: Annual Sports Day was celebrated in the school compound of Dasmesh Khalsa Public Senior Secondary School, Mohali, under the supervision of School Co Convener Paraminder Singh and Principal, Ramandeep. The march past started under the leadership of Head Boy Amritpal Singh and Head Girl Nandani. The function started with fun games. Best Athlete Boy Trophy was given to Sahil. Khushbu was adjudged Best Athlete in the girls’ category. TNS
Farm manager skips hearing, booked
Chandigarh: A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station on the orders of Dr Amaninder Singh, CJM, UT, Chandigarh, against Satbir Nijjer, Managing Director, Nijjer Farm, Amritsar, who was declared a proclaimed offender and didn’t appear before the court. Another case has been registered against Mustkhama and Yusuf Seria, both from Maharashtra, who also failed to appear before the court. TNS
On a festive high
A family has a fun time during its visit to the Shalimar Mall ground to see a 171-ft-tall effigy of Ravana in Panchkula on Monday. Tribune photo: NITIN MITTAL
Demon ‘rises’ again
A 100-ft effigy of Ravana made by Muslim artists from Moga being erected ahead of Dasehra celebrations at Sector 46 in Chandigarh on Statuary. Tribune photo: Vicky
