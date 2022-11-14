Cyber fraudsters dupe Panchkula man

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 13

A Panchkula resident has allegedly been duped of Rs 899 by online fraudsters on the pretext of supplying a cleansing mask.

In a complaint to the Sector 2 police post, the Sector 2 resident claimed he had placed an online order for Clayglo Green Tea Pore Control Stick Mask 1 from Gwalior-based M/s Polarity by paying Rs 899. The product was to be delivered through Shadowfax courier.

A courier boy delivered an envelope, which was found empty when opened. On contacting the courier, the complainant learnt no such office existed. He alleged the courier firm and the company were hand in glove in duping public. The firm was luring customers through ‘one plus one scheme’ on Facebook, it was learnt.

Police post incharge Gurmej Singh said they had forwarded the complaint to the cyber crime cell of the Panchkula police and investigation was on.