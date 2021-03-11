Cyber fraudsters on the prowl in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, June 5
Cyber fraudsters tried to dupe people by seeking Amazon gift cards using UT Adviser Dharam Pal’s picture on WhatsApp.
Last week, a fraudster tried to dupe people in the name of DGP Praveer Ranjan, following which the DGP posted a message on Twitter to warn everyone about the fraud.
Sources said a person received a WhatsApp message from a number with the Adviser’s DP. The fraudster wrote that he was at a crucial meeting with limited phone calls. He asked for a favour from that person. The matter was reported to the police following which the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell initiated an investigation into the matter. The police have received many such complaints in the recent past. “We have been educating people about this new modus operandi to save them from cyber fraud,” an official said.
