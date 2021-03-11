Cycle rally held on HPGCL's 25th foundation day in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 14

A cycle rally was organised to mark the 25th foundation day of Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited (HPGCL).

The rally, which began from Urja Bhawan, reached Shakti Bhawan via Bela Vista chowk and the Sector 10-11 chowk before culminating from where it had started.

HPGCL MD Mohammad Shayin led the rally.

