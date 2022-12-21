Cycle tour for workshop participants

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 20

A cycling tour of the City Beautiful was held for 100 officials from 35 cities of India, who have come here to participate in the Healthy Streets Capacity Building Workshop, this morning.

The routes were carefully planned to ensure that the site visit gave a deeper insight about city’s cycling-friendly infrastructure.

“Chandigarh is a case study for how cycling can be prioritised and popularised,” said Rahul Kapoor, Director, Smart Cities Mission, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. “Chandigarh was chosen among the top 11 cities under the India Cycles4Change Challenge and has been a front runner in the Streets4People Challenge,” said MC chief Anindita Mitra.