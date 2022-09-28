Cyclegiri girls call on Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal

Chandigarh, September 27
Members of the Cyclegiri group, including Dr Sunaina Bansal, Ankita Madan and Akshit Passi, met UT Adviser Dharam Pal and briefed him about the recent cycling rally organised in Kashmir by Dagger Division of the Indian Army on September 11.
Cyclegiri is a 500-member group, which has been active since 2017 to promote urban cycling in the City Beautiful. The Adviser appreciated the efforts being made by the group to promote cycling.
