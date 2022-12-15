Cyclist dies in hit-&-run

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 14

A cyclist was killed while his friend who was riding pillion suffered injuries after a speeding crane hit them near the bus stand on the Barwala road near Bhagwanpur village.

The deceased has been identified as Santosh Kumar and the pillion rider Lalu. The victim’s brother, Ram Kumar, a resident of Haripur Hinduan, told the police that Santosh Kumar worked as a welder in a factory. He said he was standing at the bus stand

while his brother was going to his duty on a bicycle with his friend Lalu sitting behind him.

In the meantime, a speeding crane from the Dera Bassi side hit his brother’s bicycle and sped away, he said. During the accident, his brother died on the spot due to multiple head injuries, while Lalu sustained injuries.

Lalu is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital.

The police have registered a case under Sections 279, 304-A, 337 of the IPC against the unidentified driver of the crane and started an investigation into it.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist died while another was hurt following a collision with a car in Sector 94 on Wednesday night. Eyewitnesses said two bikers banged into a car bearing a Haryana registration number. The car driver too sustained injuries.

#Mohali