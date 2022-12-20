Cyclist hit by SUV in Sector 8 Chandigarh

Chandigarh, December 19
In a hit-and-run accident, a 14-year-old cyclist was injured after being hit by a speeding SUV in Sector 8 this evening.
The victim, Akshat Gupta, was hit by the vehicle as soon he pedalled out of his house. The incident was caught on the CCTV cameras installed outside the house.
The boy was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16.
The Sector 3 police have launched investigation into the accident.
Meanwhile, residents claimed the safety of cyclists and pedestrians was a major issue in sectors. There is a need to construct speed humps in the inner roads to check overspeeding.
