Cyclist injured in hit-and-run in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

A 20-year-old cyclist was injured in a hit-and-run case reported from the Sector 22/21 light point. The victim, Anmol Preet Singh, a resident of Sector 29, was returning home when a recklessly driven Punto car (CH-01-AK-9337), hit the bicycle. The suspect stopped at the spot and later sped away. The police were informed about the incident.

Sources said the car was found to be registered at an address of Sector 47. The owner claimed that he had sold the car to a dealer in Chandigarh. The car agency had further sold it to Chandan Chawla. The victim’s father stated that he verified the Mohali address given on Chawla’s Aadhaar card and found that Chawla had not lived there. The police have lodged a DDR and initiated an investigation.