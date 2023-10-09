Cyclists ‘Ride for the Wild’

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, October 8

In continuation of the Wildlife Week celebrations, an awareness campaign in support of eco-friendly activities was organised in the form of a cycle rally.

The campaign was named “Ride for the Wild”, which was a collaboration between Chhatbir Zoo and cycling enthusiasts of “Cyclegiri”.

The cyclothon was flagged off at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan, Sohana, traffic light point at 5:45 am and the cyclists reached the zoo around 6:30 am.

More than 300 cyclists from the tricity participated in the cyclothon to spread the message of wildlife conservation.

Kalpana K, Field Director, Chhatbir Zoo, along with the zoo staff, organised a special interactive session led by zoo education officer Harpal Singh to sensitise the cyclists towards the importance of wildlife.

#Zirakpur