Cyclothon flagged off to Longewala

Chandigarh, October 14
A cyclothon, ‘Desert Safari’, was flagged off from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh. The cyclists will travel from Chandigarh to Longewala. The cyclothon is organised by the cycling club of the school as part of visiting areas having national importance and honour soldiers and leaders.
“Earlier, our students have undertaken cyclothons to the Jallianwala Bagh in 2018, Dandi in Gujarat to celebrate 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and ‘Tour de Himachal’ as part of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ to Shimla in 2021,” said Vineeta Arora, Senior Principal, Bhavan Chandigarh.
The contingent, comprising of 21 students and four teachers, completed the cyclothon to pay homage to the 1971 war heroes. The contingent, passing through Bathinda, Anupgarh, Charanwala and Ramgarh, will reach Longewala on October 20. This is the first time a school from the tricity is undertaking such a marathon event.
