Cyclothon, special signature drive mark Constitution Day

Panchkula, November 26

The Haryana State Legal Services Authority (HALSA) launched a series of projects to mark the Constitution Day celebrations on Saturday.

A special signature drive, starting from November 26 to December 2 across Haryana, was launched by Justice Augustine George Masih of Punjab and Haryana High Court and Executive Chairman of HALSA to make citizens aware about the noble ideas contained in the Constitution of India.

Under the campaign, each district would circulate the signature drive sheets to schools, colleges and other educational institutions, government offices, courts, secretariat and other government agencies. The signature drive sheets will be provided by the HALSA.

Maximum signatures will be obtained as token of understanding the noble ideas and philosophy of the Constitution. Each signatory will sign under the drive while and after understanding the complete concept of the drive. On December 3, the complete information will be shared by the District Legal Services Authority with HALSA.

Justice Masih also flagged off a Cyclothon from the administrative building of the HALSA in Panchkula. Over 150 persons participated in the Cyclothon, including panel advocates, para-legal volunteers and law students.

Subhas Mehla, District and Sessions Judge, Member Secretary, HALSA; Harbir Singh Dahiya, District and Sessions Judge, Panchkula; Dr Kavita Kamboj, Joint Member Secretary, HALSA; and other judicial officers of sessions division, Panchkula, were present on the occasion.