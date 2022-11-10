Cyclothon to encourage young electorate flagged off in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 9

A cycle rally, titled “Pedal for Participative Election”, was flagged off by UT Adviser Dharam Pal today in the presence of Vijay Namdeorao Zade, Chief Electoral Officer, UT, and other officers.

This cyclothon was organised under the theme, “No Voter to Be Left Behind”, by the Election Department to motivate and encourage the city’s youth and residents to participate in the electoral process.

Dharam Pal and other officers cycled for 10 km. Around 100 cycling enthusiasts participated in the rally.

The Election Department published the integrated draft electoral roll with respect to January 1, 2023, as the qualifying date today as part of the special summary revision of 2023. Citizens attaining 18 years of age as on January 1, 2023, can apply to get enrolled as voters. They may submit their claims and objections from November 9 to December 8 to the office of AEROs concerned and online on www.nvsp.in, voterportal.eci.gov.in and the Voter Helpline App.

Residents can also submit their forms at the special campaigns on November 19 and 20, December 3 and 4 from 9.30 am to 5 pm at all designated polling stations.

This special summary revision is special since now, there will be four qualifying dates, i.e. the 1st of January, 1st of April, 1st of July and 1st of October. Citizens aged 17 plus can apply in advance for enrolment in the electoral rolls.