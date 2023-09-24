Cyclothon with drug-free message reaches Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 23

The “Drug-free Haryana Cyclothon” entered Panchkula today after covering various districts of the state.

The cyclothon was accorded a grand welcome as it reached Bagwali village of the Raipur Rani block. On the occasion, students of Government Secondary School, Bagwali, presented cultural programmes and gave the message of drug de-addiction and “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao”.

Cultural show Panchkula: A cultural show was organised to spread awareness against drug abuse at the PWD Rest House here on Saturday evening. Folk artistes gave the message of drug-free Haryana through songs, dances and other items. TNS

Senior citizens Kamlesh Rana, Sahdev Singh, both aged 64, and Jaipal Singh, 65, showed zeal and enthusiasm for the event, an initiative of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The three senior citizens have been part of the cyclothon team since September 1 in Karnal.

Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan honoured the participants with medals and showered flower petals on them. He said youth should use their energies positively in sports and other activities and stay away from bad habits to become better citizens and contribute towards the development of society, state and country.

Zila Parishad chief executive officer Gagandeep Singh, on behalf of the district administration, welcomed the cyclothon on its arrival in Panchkula. He said drug addiction was making the youth hollow. There was a need to channelise youth in the right direction, he added.

The cyclothon will leave for Yamunanagar tomorrow and culminate at Karnal on September 25.

