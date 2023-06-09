Dadu Majra councillor, residents hold protest against MC move

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 8

Area councillor Kuldeep Dhalor, along with some residents, sat outside the dumping ground in Dadu Majra against setting up of a new waste processing plant there.

They pitched a tent at the site and protested against the move to establish the garbage processing facility. Dhalor said the residents wanted the new plant should not be set up in Dadu Majra as they were already troubled with existing garbage here.

Two days ago, the MC House had passed an agenda regarding setting up of the plant at now-cleared legacy waste site in the Dadu Majra dumping ground.

It will take two years to construct the plant.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Chandigarh Congress will meet UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Friday to request him to declare all proceedings of the June 6 House meeting as null and void.

City Congress president HS Lucky said an emergent meeting of the Congress was convened today to discuss the situation arising out of passing of “anti-Chandigarh agenda by clandestine connivance of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party on installation of a new plant for processing the city waste.”