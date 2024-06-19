Dadu Majra dump: Chandigarh MC to build drain for disposal of leachate

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 18

To address the critical issue of leachate accumulation around the Dadu Majra sanitary landfill during monsoon season, the MC has initiated the construction of a dedicated drain for its proper disposal.

Mayor Kuldeep Kumar today formally inaugurated the construction of the drain along the boundary wall of the landfill site towards the Dadu Majra Colony. MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra, councillors, senior MC officials and local residents were present on the occasion.

The Mayor said the 1,235-metre-long drain, with a cross-sectional width of 1.2 metre, would be constructed within the next six months at a cost of Rs 3.01 crore. The collected leachate will be disposed of at the end point of the dumping ground, preventing it from flowing onto the road and causing inconvenience to commuters and residents of Dadu Majra Colony and Dadu Majra village.

