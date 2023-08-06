Dadu Majra dump: Rs 11-crore boost to waste management project

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, August 5

In a boost to the ongoing bioremediation work to clear 7.67 lakh metric tonne (MT) of waste at the Dadu Majra dump, the Municipal Corporation has received about Rs 11 crore more from the Centre.

Rs 68 crore Bioremediation project MC share Rs 40 cr Centre’s part Rs 28.50 cr

Of a total of Rs 28.50 crore to be allocated under the Solid Waste Management head by the Centre, Rs 11.36 crore was received in March 2022, which has been spent on the project. An additional amount of Rs 11 crore was received on Thursday under the same head.

The MC will have to spend about Rs 40 crore from its own pocket on the Rs 68-crore bioremediation project. The Centre has approved Rs 28.50 crore on its part.

According to the agency carrying out the project, it was inaugurated in September last year with the 43-month stipulated period. In six months, 40-45% waste has been cleared. Of the total 13,30,000 cubic mt garbage, 5,50,000 cubic mt has been bioremediated. “The work slowed down a bit between June and September, but will ultimately be completed before May 2024,” said an official of the agency.

While the biomining of 5 lakh metric tonne of legacy waste has been completed under Smart City Mission, the agency is removing the refuse derived fuel (RDF) stacked at site. Approximately 20 acres at the dump will be reclaimed. Thereafter, soil from Patiala ki Rao will be used to level the area. After preparing the land, a new waste processing plant will be set up there.

However, residents of Dadu Majra said the agency should have completed the work of biomining as well as RDF removal within the deadline. They said they had been forced to live in hell-like conditions caused by the mountain of garbage. Besides foul smell, they have always been facing life-threatening health problems.

