Dadu Majra Dumping Ground: Chandigarh civic body gets Rs 11.36 crore from ministry to clear legacy waste

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, February 22
In a boost to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s plan to clean over 7.5 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of legacy waste lying at the Dadu Majra dumping ground, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) released a sum of Rs 11.36 crore today.
The MC had prepared a budget of Rs77 crore to clear the dump. However, the MC now needs to spend Rs43 crore of the total Rs77 crore. A sum of Rs28.02 crore was to be released by the ministry. The first instalment of Rs11.36 crore has been released in this regard.
“In a record time of two months, approval for bioremediation project was received today. The MC submitted a proposal for Rs77 crore on December 26. The MoHUA today released the first instalment of Rs11.36 crore out of the Government of India share of Rs28.02 crore in the Solid Waste Management (SWM) component,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.
