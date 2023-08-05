Dadu Majra man dies in hit-and-run

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A Dadu Majra resident died in a case of hit-and-run. Complainant Santosh Kumar reported that an unknown vehicle hit his brother Amit (37) on the Sector 10/16 dividing road and fled. The victim was rushed to GMSH, Sector 16, where he was declared brought dead. A case has been registered at Sector 3 police station.TNS

Victim, passerby nab Snatcher

Chandigarh: A 19-year-old snatcher was nabbed by the victim and a passerby. Complainant Premkant of Burail reported his phone was snatched near Hallo Majra light point, following which, he along with a passerby caught hold of the accused, Arman of Mauli Jagran. He was handed over to the police.TNS

Two on bike snatch phone

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne miscreants allegedly snatched a mobile phone from Mohammad Jabir of Sector 45 near the Sector 44/45/50/51 roundabout. A case was lodged at Sector 49 police station.TNS

Rs 7l withdrawn fraudulently

Mohali: Ashok Kumar Sharma of Zirakpur reported that Rs 7 lakh was fraudulently withdrawn from his bank account on August 2. He claimed he didn’t click on any link and had not ATM or credit card.

Three held with banned vials

Mohali: Two brothers among three persons were arrested with 9,150 injections and over 5 lakh tablets near Lalru here on Friday. The suspects, identified as Saharanpur resident Rahul Kumar, Jatin Khanna and Tushar Khanna, both residents of Zirakpur, did not have valid permit for the drugs. TNS

Judiciary to aid of flood victims

Ropar: The district judiciary has come forward to help the poor who have suffered losses during recent floods. A special relief camp was organised in the flood-affected areas of Choti Surtapur and Surtapur Badi by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA). TNS