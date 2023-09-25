Dadu Majra man hit, FIR lodged

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A man was allegedly assaulted by a group of miscreants. According to the police, complainant Yogesh of Dadu Majra Colony, alleged Raj Kumar, alias Mattri, and his accomplices Simon, Mani and others blocked his way near his house and thrashed him. A police complaint was made, following which a case under Sections 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC was registered at Maloya police station and an investigation initiated. tns

Two held under Gambling Act

Chandigarh: Two persons were arrested by the Chandigarh police allegedly for indulging in gambling from different parts of the city. The police said one Sagur Ahmed (62) was nabbed and Rs 3,020 was recovered from his possession while he was gambling at Sector 25. A case was registered at Sector 11 police station. In another similar incident, Satpal (57), a resident of Sector 56, was arrested while he was indulging in gambling near his house. The police seized Rs 9,090 from his possession. A case was filed at Sector 39 police station. Both accused were arrested and later released on bail.

Biker dies after falling into pit

Zirakpur: An unidentified motorcycle-borne man died after he fell into a roadside pit on the VIP Road here on Sunday. The police was informed and the victim was rushed to a Dera Bassi hospital where he was declared dead. Sources said the biker fell into the pit as there was no streetlight on the road and sustained head injuries. TNS

St joseph’s win by 185 runs

Chandigarh: In the ongoing Janki Devi Memorial Cricket Tournament, St Joseph’s Cricket Nursery registered a win over Satguru Cricket Academy by 185 runs. Batting first, St. Joseph’s posted 248/4 in 30 overs. In reply, Satguru Cricket Academy bundled out for 63 runs in 20.3 overs. TNS

Boxing assn gets new executive

Chandigarh: Chandigarh Police DSP and former international boxer Charanjit Singh has been elected as the general secretary of the Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association. Jatinder Kaur, Parminder Pal Singh, Baljit Singh and Vipin Kapoor have been chosen as the new vice-presidents of the associations. Harjinder Pal Singh (treasurer), Dr Sonia Kanwar, and Jai Hind (joint secretaries) also elected. TNS

Swimmers, coaches feted

Mohali: The Satinder Sartaj Foundation felicitated local swimmers and coaches who have achieved laurels across multiple national and international events. Swimmers Jasnoor Kaur, Chahat Arora, Avni Chabra, Vaibhav Rajoria, Vanisha and Varnika were given cash reward, while coaches Johny Bhatia, Naresh Rajoria, Sunil Kumar and Chandan Mahajan were also felicitated. Senior coaches Gurbhagat Singh and Gurcharanjit Singh Dhaliwal were given ‘Eternal Encore Achievement Award’, while Chahat received the ‘Andy Khatra Award’. TNS

Sports injury rehab opens

Mohali: Former cricketer Yograj Singh inaugurated a sports injury rehabilitation, physiotherapy, and strengthening centre at Mohali. The centre is the brainchild of former UT police inspector and former national-level judo athlete Amanjot Singh.

Int’l meet on blood diseases at PGI

Chandigarh: The Departments of Hematology, Clinical Hematology & Medical Oncology, Paediatric Haematology/Oncology Unit, and Transfusion Medicine at PGIMER jointly organised an international conference on blood diseases, ‘PGI-Hem-Once-Fest’ from September 21 to 24. The meeting, was attended by over 500 delegates from across India, as well as by foreign delegates from the US, the UK, Canada, and Sri Lanka. — TNS