Chandigarh: Dadu Majra plant compost to be used in parks, fields

Chandigarh, April 23

In a month after its inception, the compost plant in Dadu Majra has produced 10 tonnes of compost by processing segregated wet waste collected from the city.

The compost will be used in all 1,800 parks and gardens across the city. It will also be provided to farmers for agricultural purposes through the assigned contractor at Rs 4 per kg.

The plant was inaugurated with the intent to achieve a complete processing capacity of wet waste generated in the city. The city Municipal Corporation claimed that no wet waste was being sent to the dumping ground.

“The compost produced at the state-of-the-art compost plant undergoes regular lab testing to ensure proper quality checks of the final product. Spread over 7,200 square metres and equipped with a 300 TPD windrow, the plant is designed to handle the city’s increasing waste generation,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

“The plant functions on the technology of windrow composting. It is important to note that the segregation of waste is critical for efficient waste processing and management. The segregated wet waste, comprising entirely of the biodegradable organic fraction of municipal solid waste, reaches the composting plant and then laid in the form of windrows,” she shared.

“These windrows are then sprayed upon with an effective microbial solution to enhance the rate of waste decomposition and to help fasten the process of compost formation,” added the MC chief.

