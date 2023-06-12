Dadu Majra to get rid of garbage mountain before Jan, says Chandigarh Mayor

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 11

The Mayor today announced a “guarantee” that the mountain of garbage at the Dadu Majra dump would be cleared before January 2024 and it would also be ensured that garbage does not pile up again.

“We are on the job and will finish this waste pile before January 2024. I can guarantee it. We are also setting up more projects to ensure the place does not become a dumping ground again,” said Mayor Anup Gupta while addressing members of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh (FOSWAC) today.

The biomining of 7.67 lakh metric tonne of legacy waste dumped over eight acres of the landfill started in September last year.

An official of Akanksha Enterprises, a Karnal-based firm, which is carrying out the job, said 40 per cent of the work was complete. The Rs 68 crore project was allotted with a deadline of 43 months.

The official said had they not lost three months getting a number of permissions, they would have completed the work quite early.

“Since the rainy season has set in, the garbage will take time to dry. Till September, the work will move at a slow pace. We are hopeful of completing it by April 2024,” he said.

As per the agency, the biomining of the garbage will produce refuse-derived fuel (RDF), inert material and soil. While the RDF will be used for electricity generation, the inert material will go to the sanitary landfill. The soil will be used by farmers and to raise the level of low-lying areas.

Rs 68-crore project

Biomining of 7.67 lakh MT of legacy waste on about eight acres started in Sept last year

Karnal-based firm, which is carrying out the job, says 40 per cent work is complete

The Rs 68 cr project allotted to the firm with a deadline of 43 months