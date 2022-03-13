Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, March 12

Mountain of waste at the Dadu Majra dumping ground will be cleared in about four years. The request for proposal (RFP) for the remaining part of the dump will be made next week, while tendering process will be carried out by the end of April. Following the process, the bioremediation of the 7.67 lakh metric tonne of legacy waste will be carried out in four years.

Segregate waste To ensure that a new waste dump does not come up at the place, residents need to segregate dry and wet waste before handing it to collectors. “As per the solid waste management, 2016, rules, the processing of mixed waste is not allowed,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra.

Of the total budget, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has taken the responsibility of Rs28.02 crore. The first instalment of Rs11.36 crore was released in February.

These details were shared by MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) during an event today.

The clearance of waste in the first part of the dumping ground is underway. The 5 lakh metric tonne of garbage lying on 25 acres for over 20 years (before 2005) is being bio-mined. Despite the fact the project is already delayed, only 60 per cent work has been done in the first part so far.

“We will do it by November this year and reclaim the land,” stated the MC Commissioner.

The city produces 200 metric tonne of dry and 350 metric tonne of wet waste every day. Mitra claimed, “For the past four months, we have increased our composting capacity from 70 MT to 120 MT per day. We can take it up to a maximum of 200 MT per day till a new plant comes up.”

As a temporary measure, the corporation is spending Rs6 crore on upgrading and repairing the existing dry waste plant till another plant with new technology is set up. “Starting July, we will be able to process the entire dry waste, if we get segregated garbage,” added the Commissioner.